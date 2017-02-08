Erweiterte Funktionen
Fiserv Expects FY17 Adj. EPS To Rise 14-17%
08.02.17 23:26
dpa-AFX
BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) announced the company expects 2017 internal revenue to grow in a range of 4 to 5 percent.
The company also expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.03 to $5.17, which would represent growth of 14 to 17 percent over 2016.
Adjusted revenue increased 5 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.35 billion, from last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 16 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.16.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,78 $
|106,42 $
|1,36 $
|+1,28%
|08.02./23:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3377381088
|881793
|111,51 $
|90,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,28 €
|+1,85%
|08.02.17
|Nasdaq
|107,78 $
|+1,28%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|100,166 €
|+0,52%
|08.02.17
|Stuttgart
|100,95 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Hamburg
|99,59 €
|-0,02%
|08.02.17
|München
|99,59 €
|-0,06%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|99,61 €
|-0,06%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|99,77 €
|-0,16%
|08.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
