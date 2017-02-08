Erweiterte Funktionen

Fiserv Expects FY17 Adj. EPS To Rise 14-17%




08.02.17 23:26
dpa-AFX


BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) announced the company expects 2017 internal revenue to grow in a range of 4 to 5 percent.

The company also expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.03 to $5.17, which would represent growth of 14 to 17 percent over 2016.


Adjusted revenue increased 5 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.35 billion, from last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 16 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.16.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



107,78 $ 106,42 $ 1,36 $ +1,28% 08.02./23:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3377381088 881793 111,51 $ 90,49 $
