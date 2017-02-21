Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "First Solar":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


First Solar Reports Q4 Non-GAAP EPS Of $1.24; Maintains Non-GAAP EPS Guidance




21.02.17 23:12
dpa-AFX


TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $6.92, compared to earnings per share of $1.60, prior year. The company said its fourth quarter was impacted by pre-tax charges of $729 million, primarily related to previously announced restructuring actions.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.24. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Fourth-quarter net sales were $480.43 million compared to $942.32 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $412.76 million, for the quarter.


The company updated its 2017 revenue guidance. The revised net sales guidance incorporates the final structuring of the Moapa project sale, which allowed for full revenue recognition on the project. Net sales are now expected to be between $2.8 to $2.9 billion compared to prior outlook of $2.5 to $2.6 billion. First Solar now expects to report a 2017 GAAP loss per share of between $0.80 to $0.05. The company maintained its Non-GAAP 2017 EPS guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,62 $ 34,84 $ 1,78 $ +5,11% 22.02./00:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3364331070 A0LEKM 74,29 $ 28,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,60 € +4,22%  21.02.17
Nasdaq 36,62 $ +5,11%  21.02.17
Frankfurt 34,615 € +4,26%  21.02.17
Düsseldorf 33,135 € +1,24%  21.02.17
Berlin 33,17 € +0,64%  21.02.17
München 33,055 € 0,00%  21.02.17
Stuttgart 34,375 € 0,00%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4626 Kurs-Massaker bei Solarwerten . 10.02.17
81 Bald hast du es geschafft Uwe. 05.01.17
2334 TOP-Solargewinner nach der gr. 17.11.16
206 Suntech Power (WKN: A0HL4L. 11.03.16
15 First Solar (FSLR) - Quartalsza. 15.06.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...