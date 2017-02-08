Erweiterte Funktionen

First Solar, Prime Road Group Complete 18MW Of Solar Farms In Thailand




08.02.17 07:07
dpa-AFX


TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Wednesday announced that the company and Thailand-based Prime Road Group have completed four solar farms totaling 18 megawatts or MWDC of capacity in Thailand.


Located across the Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani Provinces, the Prime Road Group Co-Op Project utilizes more than 158,500 First Solar thin-film photovoltaic modules to produce approximately 29,600 megawatt-hours or MWh of clean electricity in the first year of operation.


The project is developed under Thailand's Governmental Agency and Agricultural Cooperatives Program.


The company said the completion marks an important milestone as it continues to grow its installed solar PV capacity and target 30 per cent renewable energy by 2036.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



