Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


First Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index: Wie wird der Markt DARAUF reagieren?




01.07.19 01:03
Aktiennews

Ist First Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index jetzt ein Kauf? Oder sollten Sie lieber direkt raus aus First Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index?


Hier finden Sie die exklusive First Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Sonderanalyse mit der direkten Handlungsempfehlung für Sie als Investor.


Jetzt hier klicken und über diesen Link die charttechnische und fundamentale Einschätzung von First Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index kostenlos sichern


Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock mit 1,3 Mio. Quadratfuß massiv unterbewertet
129 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 200 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Nasdaq


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,17 $ 96,17 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.06./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6311031081 813516 98,72 $ 75,49 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		84,52 € +0,14%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 84,11 € +1,48%  28.06.19
Berlin 84,52 € +1,22%  28.06.19
Düsseldorf 84,08 € +0,54%  28.06.19
München 84,63 € +0,50%  28.06.19
Stuttgart 84,35 € +0,36%  28.06.19
AMEX 96,14 $ +0,14%  28.06.19
Nasdaq 96,17 $ 0,00%  28.06.19
NYSE 96,21 $ -0,04%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock startet Deal mit Beauty Gigant Ipsy. 1.707% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
48 ▶ TTT-Team / Donnerst. 11.05.06
8 Hat jemand die Nasdaq-Aktie g. 24.11.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...