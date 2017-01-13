First Horizon National Earnings Rise 13% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $53.29 million, or $0.23 per share. This was higher than $47.03 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $319.63 million. This was up from $298.88 million last year.


First Horizon National earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $53.29 Mln. vs. $47.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $319.63 Mln vs. $298.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,745 € 18,99 € -0,245 € -1,29% 13.01./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3205171057 A0CAN7 19,32 € 10,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 20,27 $ 0,00%  12.01.17
Düsseldorf 18,745 € -1,26%  09:14
Berlin 18,745 € -1,29%  08:08
Frankfurt 18,743 € -1,35%  09:00
  = Realtime
