First Combination IHOP-Applebee's Is Coming

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world's first combination of IHOP and Applebee's restaurant will open in 2017 in Detroit.





The restaurant will be located inside Detroit's Millender Center, and is a franchise of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"This is the first IHOP/Applebee's combo that's ever been built anywhere," Executive Chairman Mark Schostak said. The Schostak company "is proud to expand our portfolio by uniquely combining two nationally recognized and family-oriented brands."

The IHOP and Applebee's chains are owned by DineEquity, which was created in 2007 when IHOP bought Applebee's for $2.1 billion.

