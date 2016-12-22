First Combination IHOP-Applebee's Is Coming

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world's first combination of IHOP and Applebee's restaurant will open in 2017 in Detroit.


The restaurant will be located inside Detroit's Millender Center, and is a franchise of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, according to the Detroit Free Press.


"This is the first IHOP/Applebee's combo that's ever been built anywhere," Executive Chairman Mark Schostak said. The Schostak company "is proud to expand our portfolio by uniquely combining two nationally recognized and family-oriented brands."


The IHOP and Applebee's chains are owned by DineEquity, which was created in 2007 when IHOP bought Applebee's for $2.1 billion.


