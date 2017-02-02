First Blueprint To Construct Large Scale Quantum Computer Unveiled

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.02.17 16:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An international team of scientists have unveiled the first practical blueprint for how to build a quantum computer, the most powerful computer on Earth.


This new work, led by Professor Winfried Hensinger from University of Sussex, features the actual industrial blueprint to construct such a large-scale machine, more powerful in solving certain problems than any computer ever constructed before.


Once built, the computer's capabilities mean it would have the potential to answer many questions in science; create new, lifesaving medicines; solve the most mind-boggling scientific problems; unravel the yet unknown mysteries of the furthest reaches of deepest space; and solve some problems that an ordinary computer would take billions of years to compute.


The work features a new invention permitting actual quantum bits to be transmitted between individual quantum computing modules in order to obtain a fully modular large-scale machine capable of reaching nearly arbitrary large computational processing powers.


This huge leap forward towards creating a universal quantum computer is published in the influential journal Science Advances.


