FirstGroup Q3 Reported Revenue Up 12.8%




07.02.17 08:44
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) said that its reported group revenue for the third quarter increased by 12.8 percent, benefiting from favorable currency translation.


However, Group revenue in constant currency was flat, with growth in North America offset by previously announced rail franchise changes and First Bus trading.


First Student revenue for the third quarter increased 1.0 percent, while First Transit revenue rose 5.5 percent.


Greyhound like-for-like revenue increased 1.2 percent, while First Bus like-for-like passenger revenue declined 0.6 percent. First Rail like-for-like passenger revenue rose 1.1 percent.


Looking ahead, the company said that the trend of overall trading and expectations for the full year remains unchanged.


The Group is scheduled to announce results for the year to 31 March 2017 on Thursday, 1 June 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




