FirstGroup JV Selected By DfT To Run South Western Rail Franchise




27.03.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) announced the Department for Transport will award new South Western rail franchise to First MTR South Western Trains Limited, the Group's 70:30 joint venture with MTR Corp. The new franchise will operate from 20 August 2017 until at least August 2024. It will introduce 750 new, spacious train carriages for the Windsor, Reading and London Suburban routes by December 2020, as well as 18 additional, fully refurbished trains (90 carriages) on the London-Portsmouth route from December 2018.


Over the course of the franchise, 1.2 billion pounds will be invested on the South Western network.

The Franchise Operator will deliver 2.6 billion pounds real Net present value in premium payments to the Government over the core period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


