Erweiterte Funktionen



FirstEnergy Raises Earnings Guidance




22.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced the company is raising its earnings guidance range for 2017. The revised GAAP earnings estimate is $2.47 to $2.77 per share, while operating (non-GAAP) guidance is $2.70 to $3.00 per share.

The company said the change reflects the impact of lower depreciation resulting from the asset impairment charges and additional costs associated with the company's strategic review of its competitive operations.


Operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $0.38 per basic share of common stock and compare to operating earnings of $0.58 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,33 $ 31,01 $ 0,32 $ +1,03% 22.02./00:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3379321074 910509 36,60 $ 29,33 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,69 € +3,56%  21.02.17
NYSE 31,33 $ +1,03%  21.02.17
Berlin 29,045 € +0,26%  21.02.17
Düsseldorf 29,00 € +0,19%  21.02.17
München 29,11 € +0,17%  21.02.17
Stuttgart 29,33 € 0,00%  21.02.17
Frankfurt 29,026 € -0,47%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 FirstEnergy 04.05.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...