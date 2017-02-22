FirstEnergy Raises Earnings Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced the company is raising its earnings guidance range for 2017. The revised GAAP earnings estimate is $2.47 to $2.77 per share, while operating (non-GAAP) guidance is $2.70 to $3.00 per share.



The company said the change reflects the impact of lower depreciation resulting from the asset impairment charges and additional costs associated with the company's strategic review of its competitive operations.

Operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $0.38 per basic share of common stock and compare to operating earnings of $0.58 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2015.

