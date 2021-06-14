Erweiterte Funktionen



Fiore Gold vereinbart Erwerb des Illipah-Projekts in Nevada




14.06.21 14:58
Vancouver, British Columbia – FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore" oder das "Unternehmen" – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/fiore-gold-ltd/ ) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es eine Absichtserklärung mit Clover Nevada LLC unterzeichnet hat, um eine 100%-Beteiligung am ehemals produzierenden Goldprojekt Illipah zu erwerben, das sich im White Pine County, Nevada, etwa 36 km nordöstlich von Fiores Gold Rock Projekt ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

