Fiore Gold schließt Akquisition des ehemals produzierenden Projekts Illipah in Nevada ab




22.07.21 16:32
Finanztrends

Quelle: IRW Press


22. Juli 2021. Vancouver, British Columbia – FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) („Fiore“ oder das „Unternehmen“ – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/fiore-gold-ltd/) gibt bekannt, das Unternehmenden Erwerb einer 100 %-Beteiligung am ehemals produzierenden Goldprojekt Illipah in White Pine County, Nevada, etwa 36 km nordöstlich von Fiore's Gold Rock-Projekt am südlichen Ende des produktiven Carlin-Trends, abgeschlossen hat (Abbildung 1: https://fioregold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-06-14-Illipah-location-map.jpg).


zur Originalmeldung

