Erweiterte Funktionen


Finsbury Growth & Income Trust - Optimistic on prospects for quality UK companies




21.02.22 11:48
Edison Investment Research

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) is managed by Nick Train, one of the founding partners of boutique investment firm Lindsell Train. He is optimistic on the current outlook for UK equities, all the more so given several years of relative underperformance; in particular, the manager believes that global investors are underestimating the level of technological innovation within the UK corporate sector. While FGT’s relative performance has lagged that of its peers and the UK market in recent months, a period that followed positive COVID-19 vaccine news last November, Train has a very commendable long-term record. This has been achieved by following a buy-and-hold strategy, focusing on specific sectors and a select number of companies that he believes have superior long-term earnings and dividend growth potential as a result of their unique brands and franchises.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien starten jetzt durch - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ins Lithium-Geschäft ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:48 , Aktiennews
Asos Aktie: Ein unglaublicher Hammer!
16:48 , Aktiennews
Splunk Aktie: Unbekannte Hammer-Fakten!
16:48 , Aktiennews
HyperSolar Aktie: Ist das wirklich alles?
16:48 , Aktiennews
Marin Software Aktie: Es wird konkret!
16:48 , Aktiennews
Patrizia Immobilien Aktie: Kursausbruch – aber [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...