Finland's Services Turnover Increases




12.01.17 08:22
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's turnover in services industries increased at a faster pace during August to October, Statistics Finland reported Thursday.


Services turnover advanced 4.6 percent from prior year, following a 1.1 percent increase in the same period of previous year.


Another report from the statistical office showed that the turnover of construction enterprises increased by 10 percent and the sales volume by 7.5 percent in the August to October period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



