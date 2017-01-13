Erweiterte Funktionen



Finland's Current Account Narrows In November




13.01.17 09:02
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus decreased in November due to a fall in primary income, Statistics Finland reported Friday.


The current account surplus declined to EUR 195 million in November from EUR 248 million in October.


The surplus on trade in goods rose to EUR 64 million from EUR 23 million a month ago. The deficit in services account narrowed slightly to EUR 110 million from EUR 115 million.


Meanwhile, primary income decreased to EUR 383 million from EUR 480 million in October. At the same time, the shortfall on secondary income held steady at EUR 141 million.


In November, net capital inflow to Finland totaled EUR 4.7 billion. Of the sub-items of the financial account, net capital inflow was mostly in the form of portfolio investments, EUR 8.2 billion.


Net capital outflow was mainly in the form of other investments, EUR 3.4 billion, the statistical office said.


Bitte warten...