Finland Trade Deficit Widens In January

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade gap widened slightly in January from a year ago, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.





The trade deficit rose to EUR 455 million in January from EUR 430 million in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports jumped 27.0 percent year-over-year in January and imports grew by 25.0 percent.

Exports to EU member states surged 26.0 percent annually in January and those to non-EU countries climbed by 29.0 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM