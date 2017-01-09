Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Trade Deficit Narrows In November




09.01.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.


The trade deficit fell to EUR 150 million in November from EUR 240 million in the corresponding month last year.


The value of exports climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in November and imports rose by 2.0 percent.


Shipments to EU countries remained at the previous year's level in November, while those to non-EU countries surged by 9.0 percent.


During the first eleven months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.3 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 351 million in the same period of 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:08 , dpa-AFX
Continental AG FY16 Prelim Sales Up 3%
08:48 , dpa-AFX
Ferrexpo Says Pellet Production Down Slightly [...]
08:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Annual Targets Comfortably Ach [...]
08:42 , dpa-AFX
IG Group Updates On Impact Of AMF Restric [...]
08:41 , dpa-AFX
Turkey Nov Industrial Production Growth Below [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...