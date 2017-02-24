Erweiterte Funktionen
Finland Retail Sales Rise In January
24.02.17 08:39
dpa-AFX
HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased at the start of the year, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.
The retail sales value climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in January. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales grew by 2.4 percent.
In daily consumer goods trade, sales rose by 2.7 percent and the sales volume by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago.
The statistical office will publish final sales data on March 15.
