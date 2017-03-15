Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Retail Sales Recover In January




15.03.17 08:56
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales recovered at a faster than estimate pace in January after falling slightly in December, final data from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.


Retail sales climbed by revised 2.4 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in December. The growth rate was revised up from 2 percent.


Sales of total trade increased 7.7 percent in January. Among the sectors of trade, sales in motor vehicle trade grew the most, by 10.6 percent, followed by a 10.2 percent rise in wholesale trade.


The volume of retail sales grew by 2.8 percent annually versus a 0.2 percent drop in December. Initially, the statistical office estimated a 2.4 percent rise in sales volume.


