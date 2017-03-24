Erweiterte Funktionen
Finland Retail Sales Fall In February
24.03.17 08:49
dpa-AFX
HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales decreased marginally in February, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.
The retail sales value edged down 0.2 percent year-over-year in February. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales dropped by 0.8 percent.
In daily consumer goods trade, sales decreased by 0.7 percent and the sales volume by 1.1 percent in February from a year ago.
The statistical office will publish final sales data on April 13.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:12 , dpa-AFXFrance's GDP Growth Improves As Estimated [...]
09:11 , dpa-AFXGriechenland will Erklärung von Rom mittragen
09:05 , dpa-AFXLamprell Posts Loss In FY16 On Goodwill Imp [...]
09:04 , dpa-AFXBoE's Vlieghe Says Inflation Spike Does Not [...]
09:03 , dpa-AFXFrankreich: Wirtschaft kommt stärker in Schw [...]