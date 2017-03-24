Finland Retail Sales Fall In February

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales decreased marginally in February, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.





The retail sales value edged down 0.2 percent year-over-year in February. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales dropped by 0.8 percent.

In daily consumer goods trade, sales decreased by 0.7 percent and the sales volume by 1.1 percent in February from a year ago.

The statistical office will publish final sales data on April 13.

