Finland Retail Sales Fall In February




24.03.17 08:49
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales decreased marginally in February, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.


The retail sales value edged down 0.2 percent year-over-year in February. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales dropped by 0.8 percent.


In daily consumer goods trade, sales decreased by 0.7 percent and the sales volume by 1.1 percent in February from a year ago.


The statistical office will publish final sales data on April 13.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


