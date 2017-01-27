Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Retail Sales Fall In December




27.01.17 09:31
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales declined at the end of the year, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.


The retail sales value dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in December. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales slid by 0.7 percent.


In daily consumer goods trade, both sales and the volume of sales grew by 0.4 percent in December from the corresponding period of the previous year.


The statistical office will publish final sales data on February 15.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:54 , dpa-AFX
Colgate-Palmolive Showing Notable Move To T [...]
18:38 , dpa-AFX
VMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
Trump Expresses Support For "Nuclear Option" [...]
18:15 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower On B [...]
18:02 , dpa-AFX
EU-Klage gegen russische Zölle bei Kleinlaster [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...