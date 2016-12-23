Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Retail Sales Climb In November




23.12.16 10:55
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased in November from a year ago, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Friday.


The retail sales value climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in November. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales grew by 4.0 percent.


In daily consumer goods trade, sales rose by 2.4 percent and the sales volume by 2.7 percent in November from the corresponding period of the previous year.


The statistical office will publish final sales data on January 13.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: 70,000 euros for the AURELIUS [...]
05:09 , dpa-AFX
IONS Scripts History, PTLA Gets FDA Date, [...]
04:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Rheinische Post / Rheinische Post: Chef [...]
04:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Rheinische Post / Rheinische Post: HSB [...]
03:34 , dpa-AFX
Halliburton To Settle Erica P. John Fund Class [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...