Finland Retail Sales Climb In November

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased in November from a year ago, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Friday.





The retail sales value climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in November. Similarly, the price-adjusted volume of retail sales grew by 4.0 percent.

In daily consumer goods trade, sales rose by 2.4 percent and the sales volume by 2.7 percent in November from the corresponding period of the previous year.

The statistical office will publish final sales data on January 13.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM