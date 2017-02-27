Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland PPI Rises For Third Month




27.02.17 08:35
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the third successive month in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.


Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in December.


The annual increase in January was mainly driven by higher prices of oil products and manufacturing of basic metals, the agency said.


Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 3.4 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively at the start of the year.


Similarly, export prices went up 4.4 percent over the year and import prices surged by 10.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.8 percent in January. This was the sixth month of increase in a row.


