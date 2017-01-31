Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Nov Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Estimated




31.01.17 09:08
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade gap narrowed more than initially estimated in November, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Tuesday.


The trade deficit for November was EUR 123 million instead of EUR 150 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the deficit was EUR 240 million.


The value of exports grew 4.0 percent year-over-year in November, confirming the flash data published on January 9.


Imports rose 3.0 percent annually in November, revised up from a 2.0 percent increase seen in the preliminary data.


During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.4 billion versus EUR 351 million in the same period of 2015.


