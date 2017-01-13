Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland National Output Growth Slows In November




13.01.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output grew at a slower pace in November, amid a stagnation in the services activity, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Friday.


The working-day adjusted output rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following 2.6 percent growth in October, which was revised up from 2.1 percent.


Primary production, which includes agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing, grew 3 percent. Secondary production that includes manufacturing and construction rose 6 percent.


Services activity, which comprise hospitality sector, transport and business activities, real estate, renting and research services, financial services and public services, remained unchanged..


On a seasonally adjusted basis, output declined 0.3 percent from the previous month.


