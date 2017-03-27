Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Manufacturing Confidence Improves In March




27.03.17 09:07
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing confidence improved in March, after remaining stable in the previous month, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) showed Monday.


The manufacturing sentiment climbed to 4.0 in March from 2.0 in February, which was revised up from 1.0. Moreover, the indicator remained above the long-term average of 1.0.


Entrepreneurs were more positive about production in the coming three months, with the respective index rising to 18 in March from 13 in the prior month. Assessment of order-book also improved.


The index measuring confidence in the Finnish construction sector weakened to -4 in March from +2 in February. Meanwhile, the service sector confidence index rose to 19 from 18.


The morale for the retail trade also strengthened in March. The corresponding index increased to 8 from 2 in the preceding month.


