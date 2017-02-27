Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Manufacturing Confidence Falls In February




27.02.17 09:03
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing confidence weakened in February, though marginally, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) showed Monday.


The manufacturing sentiment dropped to 1.0 in February from 2.0 in the previous month.


Entrepreneurs were slightly more positive about production in the coming months. Order books also improved, while stocks of finished goods were close to normal levels.


The index measuring confidence in the Finnish construction sector held steady at 2.0 in February. At the same time, the service sector confidence index improved to 18 from 16 in January.


The morale for the retail trade also strengthened in February, with the index rising to 2.0 from 0 in the prior month.


