Finland Jobless Rate Remains Stable In February




21.03.17 09:10
HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate held steady in February after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.


The jobless rate remained unchanged at a 7-month high of 9.2 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 9.4 percent.


The number of unemployed people totaled 242,000 in February, down from 248,000 a year earlier.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 22.8 percent in February from 23.5 percent in January.


The employment rate came in at 58.2 percent in February, the same rate as in the preceding month.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also remained stable at 8.7 percent in February.


