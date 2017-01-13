Erweiterte Funktionen

Finland Inflation Rises In December




13.01.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.


The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in December, faster than November's 0.7 percent increase. Prices have been rising since April.


Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since November 2014, when prices had grown the same 1.0 percent.


Consumer prices were raised in December by increases in the vehicle tax, hospital fees, dentist fees and real estate from one year ago, the agency said.


Utility costs grew 1.5 percent annually in December, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 0.6 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from November, when it remained flat.


In the whole year 2016, the average inflation rate was 0.4 percent versus -0.2% in 2015.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent annually in December and went up 0.3 percent from the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



