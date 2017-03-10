Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Industrial Production Stagnates In January




10.03.17
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production stagnated in January after growing in the previous four months, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Friday.


After working day adjustments, industrial production was unchanged from the same period last year, following 0.8 percent growth in December.


Electricity and food production declined in January.


Compared to the previous month, production declined for a third consecutive month, down 0.9 percent in January, same as in December.


On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 4.2 percent from a year ago.


Separately, the statistical office announced that manufacturing new orders 16.4 percent year-on-year in January after 4.7 percent growth in December.


