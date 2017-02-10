Finland Industrial Production Grows For Fourth Month

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland industrial production grew for a fourth straight month in December, albeit at the slowest pace in as many months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.





Industrial production rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following 4.1 percent growth in November. That was the weakest outcome since a 1.2 percent fall in August.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, production declined 0.7 percent in December, which was the worst fall since August, when output tumbled 2.8 percent. In November, production grew 0.3 percent.

In 2016, industrial production 2.4 percent, which was the first growth since 2012. The level of industrial output is, however, nearly 17 per cent below the level that prevailed prior to the financial crisis in 2008, the agency added.

Separately, the statistical office announced that manufacturing orders grew 4.7 percent annually in December after a 19.4 percent surge in November. Demand increased for a second straight month. However, order declined 5.9 percent for whole year 2016.

