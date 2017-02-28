Finland Dec Trade Deficit Widens Less Than Estimated

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased less than initially estimated in December, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Tuesday.





The trade deficit for December was revised down to EUR 509 million from EUR 530 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 262 million.

The value of exports dropped 3.0 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 5.0 percent fall seen in the flash report published on January 31.

At the same time, imports rose 2.0 percent annually in December, revised up from 1.0 percent.

During the whole year 2016, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.9 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 0.6 billion in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM