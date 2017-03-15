Finland Current Account Turns To Deficit In Q4

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account balance turned to a deficit in the fourth quarter from a surplus in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.





The current account came in at a deficit of EUR 628 million in the December quarter versus a surplus of EUR 84 million in the September quarter. In the corresponding period last year, it was surplus of EUR 69 million.

Goods trade balance for the fourth quarter was a shortfall of EUR 9 million against a surplus of 300 million in the preceding quarter. At the same time, the deficit on services trade widened to EUR 783 million from EUR 653 million.

The current account deficit for the whole year 2016 was EUR 2.3 billion, up from EUR 1.2 billion in 2015.

The growth in the current account deficit both in the fourth quarter and in the whole of 2016 became less steep because the primary income account was in surplus, the agency reported.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM