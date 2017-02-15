Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Current Account Turns To Deficit In December




15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account balance turned to a deficit in December from a surplus in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.


The current account came in at a shortfall of EUR 0.3 billion in December versus a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion in November. In the corresponding month last year, it was also a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion.


The goods trade balance turned to a deficit of EUR 305 million in December from a surplus of EUR 4.0 million in the prior month. At the same time, the deficit in services account widened to EUR 122 million from EUR 114 million.


The primary income surplus shrank to EUR 271 million from EUR 383 million in November. On the other side, the secondary income deficit remained unchanged at EUR 141 million.


In December, net capital outflow from Finland amounted to EUR 5.0 billion. Of the sub-items of the financial account, net capital outflow was mostly in the form of other investments, EUR 5.3 billion.


In 2016, the current account deficit was EUR 1.8 billion, while in 2015 it was EUR 0.9 billion, the agency reported.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



