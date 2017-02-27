Finland Consumer Sentiment Falls Marginally In February

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.02.17 08:47
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence weakened marginally in February, survey data from Statistics Finland showed Monday.


The consumer sentiment index dropped to 20.8 in February from 21.0 in January. The indicator continues to stay above its long-term average of 11.8.


The survey was conducted among 1,270 households between February 1 and 16.


All the four components of the consumer confidence indicator, namely, expectations of one's own and Finland's economy, general unemployment and the household's saving possibilities, remained roughly unchanged in February.


The indicator measuring consumers' assessment of own economy in 12 months' time rose to 10.2 from 9.4 and that for Finland's economy dropped to 16.8 from 17.3.


The balance for unemployment in twelve months time dropped to 9.2 in February from 9.7 in the prior month. At the same time, households' future saving possibility index slid to 46.9 from 47.7.


Inflation in the next twelve months is seen at 1.6 percent compared to 1.7 percent in January.


In February, consumers regarded the time favorable for taking out a loan, but not so much for saving or buying durable goods.


