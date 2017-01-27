Finland Consumer Confidence Strongest Since Sep 2010

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence strengthened further in January to its strongest level in more than six years, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.





The consumer confidence index climbed to 21.0 in January from 19.5 in December.

Moreover, it was the highest reading since February 2011, when it marked 22.9.

The index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months improved to 17.3 in January from 14.9 in the previous month.

Similarly, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year strengthened in December. The corresponding index climbed to 9.4 from 8.4.

The survey revealed that altogether 41 percent of consumers thought in January that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 22 percent of them believed it would increase.

Consumers predicted in January that consumer prices would go up by 1.7 percent next twelve months.

At the start of the year, 49 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for making major purchases, while 57 percent of households considered saving worthwhile.

The survey was conducted among 1,217 people between January 2 and 19.

