Finland Consumer Confidence Strongest Since Feb 2011

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence strengthened further in December to the highest level in nearly six years, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.





The consumer confidence indicator rose to 19.5 in December from 17.6 in the previous month.

Moreover, it was the strongest reading since February 2011, when it marked 20.0.

The survey was conducted among 1,205 people between December 1 and 19.

The index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months climbed to 14.9 in December from 12.0 in November.

Similarly, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year improved in December. The corresponding index picked up to 8.4 from 7.4.

The survey revealed that altogether 37 percent of consumers thought in December that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 23 percent of them believed it would decrease.

Consumers predicted in December that consumer prices would go up by 1.6 percent next twelve months.

In December, 47 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for making major purchases, while 53 percent of households considered saving worthwhile.

