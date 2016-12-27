Erweiterte Funktionen


Finland Consumer Confidence Strongest Since Feb 2011




27.12.16 08:50
dpa-AFX


HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence strengthened further in December to the highest level in nearly six years, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.


The consumer confidence indicator rose to 19.5 in December from 17.6 in the previous month.


Moreover, it was the strongest reading since February 2011, when it marked 20.0.


The survey was conducted among 1,205 people between December 1 and 19.


The index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months climbed to 14.9 in December from 12.0 in November.


Similarly, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year improved in December. The corresponding index picked up to 8.4 from 7.4.


The survey revealed that altogether 37 percent of consumers thought in December that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 23 percent of them believed it would decrease.


Consumers predicted in December that consumer prices would go up by 1.6 percent next twelve months.


In December, 47 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for making major purchases, while 53 percent of households considered saving worthwhile.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:56 , dpa-AFX
Pound Advances Against Majors
08:52 , dpa-AFX
Finland Industrial Sentiment Improves In Decem [...]
08:50 , dpa-AFX
Finland Consumer Confidence Strongest Since [...]
08:19 , dpa-AFX
Yen Falls On Rising Risk Appetite, Weak Eco [...]
07:57 , dpa-AFX
Japan Small Business Confidence Improves In [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...