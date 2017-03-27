Finland Consumer Confidence Highest Since Sep 2010

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence strengthened in March to the strongest level in six-and-a-half years, survey data from Statistics Finland showed Monday.





The consumer sentiment index climbed to 22.9 in March from 20.8 in the previous month.

Moreover, this was the highest score since September, when it marked the same 22.9.

All the four components of the consumer confidence index, namely, expectations of one's own and Finland's economy, general unemployment and the household's saving possibilities, improved somewhat in March compared with February.

The index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months rose to 17.9 in March from 16.8 a month ago.

Similarly, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year strengthened in March. The corresponding index increased to 12.4 from 10.2 in February.

The survey revealed that altogether 43 percent of consumers thought in March that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 18 percent of them believed it would increase.

Consumers predicted in March that consumer prices would go up by 1.6 percent over the next 12 months.

In March, 42 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for buying durable goods, while 59 percent of households considered saving worthwhile.

The survey was conducted among 1,191 households between March 1 and 17.

