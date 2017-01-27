Finland Business Confidence Highest Since Mid-2011

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sector confidence improved for a second straight month in January to its highest level since the mid-2011, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Friday.





The manufacturing confidence index rose to 2 from 1 in December, marking its highest level since June 2011, when the score was 6.

Production is expected to increase somewhat during the next few months, though order books stayed slightly below average. Finished goods inventories were close to normal levels.

Confidence improved in the construction and retail trade sectors, while held steady in the services sector during January.

