Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FinLab":
FinLab - Termination of coverage
30.11.21 09:04
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on FinLab (A7A), The Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN), and Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,30 €
|22,70 €
|0,60 €
|+2,64%
|30.11./10:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0001218063
|121806
|28,10 €
|17,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,30 €
|+2,64%
|29.11.21
|Frankfurt
|22,90 €
|+2,23%
|09:13
|Xetra
|23,10 €
|+1,76%
|29.11.21
|Hamburg
|22,70 €
|+0,89%
|08:09
|München
|22,90 €
|+0,88%
|08:00
|Berlin
|23,10 €
|0,00%
|11:56
|Stuttgart
|22,80 €
|-0,44%
|12:00
|Düsseldorf
|22,60 €
|-0,88%
|12:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|332
|FinLab AG
|25.04.21
|183
|Altira AG
|18.10.15
|38
|Focus Money
|27.07.07