FinLab - Termination of coverage




30.11.21 09:04
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on FinLab (A7A), The Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN), and Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

