Filtronic Turns To Profit In H1 On Strong Revenues; Sees Lower Revenues In H2




30.01.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of microwave electronics products for the wireless telecoms infrastructure markets, reported Monday that its first-half pre-tax profit was 1.71 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 4.27 million pounds.


Earnings per share were 0.69 pence, compared to loss of 3.76 pence a year ago.


Adjusted operating profit was 1.8 million pounds, compared to 4.1 million pounds loss last year.


Revenue surged to 21.6 million pounds from prior year's 4.5 million pounds. Filtronic Wireless sales soared to 18.7 million pounds from 1.9 million pounds last year.


Looking ahead, the company said that it expects lower revenues in the second half, but is optimistic over prospects for the medium to long term outlook for both Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband.


Reg Gott, Chairman, said, "We have made good progress in a relatively short period to return the business to profitability and we are encouraged with the growing opportunity pipeline."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


