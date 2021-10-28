Erweiterte Funktionen
Filtronic - Successful focus on new customer acquisition
28.10.21 06:40
Edison Investment Research
Filtronic’s AGM statement notes that the group’s trading performance during the opening months of FY22 has been in line with management forecasts and shows a healthy improvement on FY21. Management remains confident of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations. We therefore leave our estimates, which look for 15.5% year-on-year revenue growth and a 13.7% rise in EBITDA, unchanged.
