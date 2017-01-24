Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 Earnings Drop 41%
24.01.17 12:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $372 million, or $0.49 per share. This was lower than $634 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $372 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,413 €
|24,413 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.01./14:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3167731005
|875029
|26,63 €
|15,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,413 €
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|Frankfurt
|24,617 €
|+1,25%
|08:04
|Berlin
|24,62 €
|+1,23%
|08:01
|München
|24,61 €
|+1,21%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|24,59 €
|+0,94%
|09:11
|Stuttgart
|24,62 €
|+0,67%
|08:02
|Nasdaq
|26,50 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|56
|Fifth Third Bancorp (WKN: 875.
|04.06.10
|13
|Sie wird überleben und gute Ge.
|02.04.09