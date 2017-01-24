Erweiterte Funktionen

Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 Earnings Drop 41%




24.01.17 12:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $372 million, or $0.49 per share. This was lower than $634 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $372 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



