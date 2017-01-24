Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 Earnings Drop 41%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fifth Third Bancorp":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line dropped to $372 million, or $0.49 per share. This was lower than $634 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $372 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43

