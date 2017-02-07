Erweiterte Funktionen
Fidelity National Sees Higher Results In FY17
07.02.17 13:27
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
(FIS) on Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.30, an increase of 9 to 13 percent compared to $3.82 per share in 2016.
On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Consolidated reported revenue growth is expected to be 1 to 2 percent, and organic revenue growth of 2 to 3 percent.
Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $3.04 billion to $3.12 billion.
