Fidelity National Information Services Earnings Rise 36% In Q4
07.02.17 13:21
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $377 million, or $1.14 per share. This was higher than $278 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.3% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $1.88 billion last year.
Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $377 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.3%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.30
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|73,625 €
|73,178 €
|0,447 €
|+0,61%
|07.02./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US31620M1062
|A0H1FP
|74,24 €
|49,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,80 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|73,72 €
|+0,72%
|09:45
|Frankfurt
|73,625 €
|+0,61%
|09:15
|München
|73,74 €
|+0,41%
|08:00
|Berlin
|73,64 €
|+0,25%
|08:00
|NYSE
|79,35 $
|0,00%
|06.02.17