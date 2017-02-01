Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fidelity National Financial":
 Aktien    


Fidelity National Financial Inc Earnings Rise 28% In Q4




01.02.17 22:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $198 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $155 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.


Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $198 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,60 $ 35,36 $ 0,24 $ +0,68% 01.02./23:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US31620R3030 A1166U 38,50 $ 28,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 33,015 € +2,06%  19:35
Frankfurt 32,382 € +1,32%  08:05
NYSE 35,60 $ +0,68%  22:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...