Fidelity National Financial Inc Earnings Rise 28% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $198 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $155 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $198 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%

