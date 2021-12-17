Fidelity Emerging Markets - Refocusing on higher returns

Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEML, formerly Genesis Emerging Markets, GSS) was transferred to Fidelity in October 2021, following board recommendation and a favourable shareholder vote. FEML mirrors the FAST fund (£346m at 30 November, see chart below), which has achieved a strong track record over the past 10 years, consistently outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index under lead fund manager Nick Price. Like FAST, FEML can take both long and short positions (subject to strict limits). It is differentiated by the ability to buy less liquid stocks, due to its closed-ended structure. Relative to long-only strategies, FEML can build a higher gross long exposure, which the Fidelity team believes offers greater scope for outperformance.