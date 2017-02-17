Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fiat Chrysler Automobiles":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Fiat Chrysler Laying Off 3200 Ohio Workers, For Now




17.02.17 16:17
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler reportedly plans to lay off 3,200 workers temporarily in April as the auto giant moves forward with its plans to spend $700 million to transform a plant in Toledo to build the next-generation Wrangler.


The workers will be laid off for up to six months, as Fiat shifts car production to plants outside of the U.S. And transform plants in the country to build the company's more profitable trucks and SUVs.


Jodi Tinson, an FCA spokesperson, said to the Detroit Free Press that the layoffs had been expected because of the time needed to end Cherokee production in Toledo in an adjacent plant and prepare for production of a new Wrangler there.


The company plans to call back the workers and add an additional 700 jobs. The additional workers will be hired in a "phased-in approach, as opposed to hiring them all on day one," Tinson said.


The workers will receive an average of 95% of their weekly take-home pay through unemployment insurance and benefits, through a combination of state benefits and union contracts with the company, according to reports.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Biotech-Übernahme perfekt - Mehrere Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
833% Biotech-Aktientip - Besser als Paion und Evotec!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,275 $ 11,55 $ -0,275 $ -2,38% 17.02./16:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0010877643 A12CBU 11,63 $ 5,45 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,602 € -1,74%  16:03
Berlin 10,725 € -0,37%  08:06
Hannover 10,72 € -0,79%  08:17
Hamburg 10,72 € -1,20%  08:17
Xetra 10,61 € -1,62%  16:32
Düsseldorf 10,50 € -2,05%  13:36
Frankfurt 10,585 € -2,08%  12:43
NYSE 11,275 $ -2,38%  16:39
München 10,505 € -2,78%  15:20
Stuttgart 10,515 € -3,00%  14:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
152 Fiat hebt ab! 07.02.17
3 VW beabsichtigt Fiat zu übern. 09.06.16
6 Steuerärger durch Ferrariabspalt. 07.06.16
61 FIAT-Turnaround: Aufbruch nac. 03.01.11
2 Löschung 23.02.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...