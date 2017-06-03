Erweiterte Funktionen

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles glänzt mit guten Zahlen!




03.06.17 08:30
Finanztrends

Liebe Leser,


gute Nachrichten gab es letzte Woche für die Anleger von Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Gab es doch Nachrichten darüber, dass die Quartalszahlen stark ausgefallen sind und Volker Gelfarth hat sich dies genauer angeschaut.


  • Starke Zahlen! Bei einem Umsatzwachstum von 4,3% schnellte der Gewinn von FCA um ein Drittel in die Höhe, der Absatz lag mit 1,15 Mio Fahrzeugen aber nur leicht über Vorjahresniveau. In Europa und Lateinamerika hat man wachsen können, in Lateinamerika aber wegen Restrukturierungskosten dennoch rote Zahlen geschrieben. Verbessert hat sich die Rentabilität in Nordamerika, Asien und Europa und die operative Marge ist von 4,9 auf 5,4% gestiegen. Vor allem Maserati und Jeep haben zum guten Ergebnis beigetragen.
  • Die Pläne! Die Kostensenkungen zahlen sich aus und für das Gesamtjahr wird ein Umsatz von 115 bis 120 Mrd € und eine höhere operative Marge in Aussicht gestellt.
  • Die USA-Pläne! Strafzöllen in den USA soll mit einer Investitionsoffensive begegnet werden, so will FCA für 1 Mrd $ bis 2020 die Werke in Ohio und Michigan ausbauen und 2.000 neue Arbeitsplätze schaffen.
  • Das Problem! Die hohen Nettoschulden, die im 1. Quartal um 5,3% auf 6,9 Mrd € gestiegen sind will der Konzern bis Ende 2018 in eine Netto-Cash-Position verwandeln um in die Elektromobilität und die Stärkung der Position in Asien zu investieren.
  • Das Vorhaben! Weil die Sparmaßnahmen allein nicht ausreichen sollen noch mehr Premiummodelle verkauft werden. Der neue Jeep Compass steht hier im Fokus und auch eine Fusion mit General Motors oder VW wird angedacht.

Kann FCA seine Position wieder stärken? Wir halten Sie auf dem Laufenden.


Ein Beitrag von Jennifer Diabatè.

 


Tenbagger mit dieser Lithium-Aktie - Viel günstiger als MGX Minerals!
100% Dividende in Kürze - Lithium-Börsengang des Jahres!
 

 

Power Metals Corp.
	

	  

	









			
 





			

			
			
 



		















			
			


		

	

	

			

		


			


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >


						

							

							

								Kurs
								Vortag
								Veränderung
								Datum/Zeit
							

							

								11,04 $
								11,14 $
								-0,10 $
								-0,90%
								03.06./02:00
							

							

								 
							

							

								ISIN
								WKN
								Jahreshoch
								Jahrestief
							

							

								NL0010877643
								A12CBU
								
									11,65 $
								5,45 $
							

							

						

					

				











			

		


			


		Handelsplatz

		Letzter
		Veränderung 
		Zeit
	


	


		
			
 

			Tradegate (RT)
				
		9,925 €
		+0,12% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			München
		
		9,925 €
		+6,17% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Düsseldorf
		
		9,60 €
		+2,77% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Hamburg
		
		9,60 €
		+2,77% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Hannover
		
		9,60 €
		+2,77% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Berlin
		
		9,587 €
		+2,58% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Frankfurt
		
		9,91 €
		+1,69% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Stuttgart
		
		9,855 €
		0,00% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			NYSE
		
		11,04 $
		-0,90% 
		02.06.17
	


	

		
			Xetra
		
		9,701 €
		-0,91% 
		02.06.17
	




	        


		

	







		Bitte warten...