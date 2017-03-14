Fewer People Have Filed Tax Returns So Far This Year

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.03.17 14:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Latest update from the U.

S. Internal Revenue Services or IRS shows that only a fewer Americans have filed their income tax declarations compared to last year.


The tax payers are scared to file as there is a high fear that the Trump administration might go for a crack down on illegal immigration, reports say. Those who are staying in U.S. without proper documents fear to file for their tax claims. Further, there was a change in the process announced by the IRS to issue refunds and this might be a reason for delayed filings.


There was an 8.5 percent decline in individual income tax returns received at the IRS as on March 3 to 61.063 million from 66.72 million in the previous year. Total e-filing receipts were down 8.3 percent, while e-filing by the tax professionals declined by 10.1. There was 6.3 decrease in self-prepared e-filings. The statistics show that there was a fall in the usage of IRS site by 7.6 percent.


There was a 7.8 percent slash in the number of refunds claimed and 7.1 percent decrease in the amounts claimed. Direct deposit refunds were down 7.2 percent.


