Fewer People Have Filed Tax Returns So Far This Year

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) -



S. Internal Revenue Services or IRS shows that only a fewer Americans have filed their income tax declarations compared to last year.

The tax payers are scared to file as there is a high fear that the Trump administration might go for a crack down on illegal immigration, reports say. Those who are staying in U.S. without proper documents fear to file for their tax claims. Further, there was a change in the process announced by the IRS to issue refunds and this might be a reason for delayed filings.

There was an 8.5 percent decline in individual income tax returns received at the IRS as on March 3 to 61.063 million from 66.72 million in the previous year. Total e-filing receipts were down 8.3 percent, while e-filing by the tax professionals declined by 10.1. There was 6.3 decrease in self-prepared e-filings. The statistics show that there was a fall in the usage of IRS site by 7.6 percent.

There was a 7.8 percent slash in the number of refunds claimed and 7.1 percent decrease in the amounts claimed. Direct deposit refunds were down 7.2 percent.

